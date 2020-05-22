COVID-19: FCTA charges Muslims to observe Sallah prayers at home

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday urged Muslim faithful to observe the Eid-el Fitr prayers at home.

The Jama’atul Nasril Islam headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, had earlier on Friday announced the suspension of the Eid congregational prayers in towns and cities across the country.

The Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, who made the call in a statement, said this year’s Eid-el Fitr prayers would not take place on Eid-grounds across the nation’s capital.

The statement read: “This is in tandem with the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that all places of worship in the FCT and other high risk states of the federation should remain closed during the recently extended period of lockdown.

“In order to achieve this objective of enforcing these guidelines in the FCT, meetings were held earlier between the administration and leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the League of FCT Imams.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FCTA seals off hotel for violating lockdown guidelines

“The meeting acknowledged that the primary concern of all leaders and public officials was to save lives.

“In view of this common goal, the leaders of the religious organizations have agreed to work towards the eventual opening up of worship places at a time to be determined by the Presidential Task Force, based on medical advice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions