COVID-19: FCTA records 102 fresh cases of virus infections

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has recorded no fewer than 102 fresh cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

This was revealed on Monday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which said Abuja recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday.

NCDC in a post on its official Twitter page said Abuja recorded 102 cases while Lagos had 100 cases and also added that the country recorded 12 deaths.

Currently, Nigeria has a total of 37,255 confirmed cases and 801 deaths, the NCDC also informed.

The tweet reads, “562 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-102, Lagos-100, Plateau-52, Kwara-50, Abia-47, Kaduna-35, Benue-34, Oyo-26, Ebonyi-24, Kano-16, Niger-15, Anambra-14, Gombe-12, Edo-11, Rivers-6, Nasarawa-5, Delta-5, Borno-3, Enugu- 2, Bauchi-2, Kebbi- 1.

“37,225 confirmed. 15,333 discharged. 801 deaths,” the tweet by the NCDC concluded.

