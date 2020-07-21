Latest Politics

COVID-19: FCTA records 102 fresh cases of virus infections

July 21, 2020
FCT Minister adamant, says no mosque will be opened for Sallah celebrations
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has recorded no fewer than 102 fresh cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

This was revealed on Monday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which said Abuja recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday.

NCDC in a post on its official Twitter page said Abuja recorded 102 cases while Lagos had 100 cases and also added that the country recorded 12 deaths.

Currently, Nigeria has a total of 37,255 confirmed cases and 801 deaths, the NCDC also informed.

The tweet reads, “562 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-102, Lagos-100, Plateau-52, Kwara-50, Abia-47, Kaduna-35, Benue-34, Oyo-26, Ebonyi-24, Kano-16, Niger-15, Anambra-14, Gombe-12, Edo-11, Rivers-6, Nasarawa-5, Delta-5, Borno-3, Enugu- 2, Bauchi-2, Kebbi- 1.

“37,225 confirmed. 15,333 discharged. 801 deaths,” the tweet by the NCDC concluded.

