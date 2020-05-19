COVID-19: FCTA seals off hotel for violating lockdown guidelines

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of COVID-19 Restriction Tuesday sealed off the Pacific Hotel and Guest Inn for violating the ban on hotels operation in the city.

The team sealed the hotel located at Boundary Road, Nyanya, Abuja, after the FCT Magistrates’ Court granted the government’s application on the matter.

The guest inn was sealed off for violating the COVID-19 lockdown in the nation’s capital.

The chairman of the task team, Ikharo Attah, said several people found in the guest Inn were also arrested.

He said: “Last weekend we got a report that a wide and an elaborate party was held at the Pacific Hotel and Guest Inn, Nyanya.

“We sent security operatives the next day to go there and check and when the team went there to check, they saw a large crowd of people in their bar eating and drinking.

“Some of them were arrested while others ran away. Those arrested were taken to a mobile court and the mobile court judge fined them N5, 000 and engaged them in community service.

“We asked the manager why he disobeyed the lockdown order. He said it is beyond him, that it is the owner of the hotel that gave order that the hotel must remain open and parties and other activities should be allowed to go on.

READ ALSO: Senate asks FG to suspend electricity tariff hike

“So we prayed the judge to grant us an order to seal up the hotel which the judge graciously granted and we have sealed the hotel today.”

Attah said the hotel would remain closed until the management of the hotel appeared before the judge.

Join the conversation

Opinions