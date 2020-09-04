COVID-19: FG approves phase III of National Response

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the third phase of the National Response amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The president’s approval was revealed in a statement on Thursday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

While announcing the president’s approval during the PTF daily briefing in Abuja, Mustapha said that while Nigeria was not ready for a full reopening of the economy, there has been sufficient progress to warrant significant further relaxation of the restrictions applied.

He said; “Nigerians will all recall that at the onset of the eased lockdown, the PTF drafted a three-phase strategy of easing the restrictions, ahead of a full reopening of the society and economy.

“In determining what phase of the strategy to move to, the PTF tried to balance the public health and economic considerations alongside data analysis.

“The PTF believes that while Nigeria is not ready for a full reopening of the economy, there has been sufficient progress to warrant significant further relaxation of the restrictions applied.

“Based on the foregoing, the PTF today submitted its 7th Interim Report to Mr. President for his consideration and approval.

“The main thrust of the recommendation is that Nigeria advances to the third phase of eased restrictions with further amendments, to address economic, socio-political and health concerns.

“This will last until a time when the epidemic is sufficiently controlled in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, Mr. President has considered and approved the following: Transition into the Third Phase of the National Response to COVID-19 for a period of four weeks with effect from 12.01 am on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in line with amendments to address economic, socio-political and health considerations reflected in the implementation guidelines,” Mustapha concluded.

