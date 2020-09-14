COVID-19: FG inaugurates committee on herbal cure

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, on Monday, inaugurated a Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Herbal Remedies and Natural Compounds.

Onu, who inaugurated the committee at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, said the move was aimed at finding an indigenous cure for COVID-19.

He added that there was an urgent need to develop a home-grown remedy and vaccine to tackle the virus.

The minister said COVID-19 remained a threat to the health and wellbeing of Nigerians and the national economy, stressing that members of the committee include scientists and fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

He said the team would authenticate claims of cure and herbal remedy for COVID-19 being made by researchers, scientists, and traditional medical practitioners.

Onu charged members of the committee to vigorously scrutinise and evaluate all claims on COVID-19 cure by researchers and others.

The minister said: “I have no doubt that the discovery of a cure for COVID-19 in Nigeria would enhance the standing of our dear nation in the comity of nations.

“It will also accord Nigerian scientists the deserved recognition and help regenerate foreign exchange earnings for the nation as well as enable a knowledge economy that will facilitate economic growth and sustainable national development.”

