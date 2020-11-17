COVID-19: FIFA Club W’Cup moved to February, women’s youth W’Cups cancelled

World football governing body, FIFA has moved this season’s Club World Cup from December 2020 to February 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The new 1-11 February date was because the pandemic affected the conclusion of some continental championships

But despite the change in date, the tournament will still be played in Qatar.

“The Club World Cup Qatar 2020 has been subject to the disruptive effect on the confederations’ continental club championships,” said Fifa.

“The introduction of strict return-to-play protocols have facilitated a successful resumption of continental club championships, the last of which is now scheduled to conclude by the end of January 2021.”

Liverpool won the last Club World Cup in December 2019, and Europe would be represented by Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, who won the UEFA Champions League in August.

Fifa also announced that its women’s Under-20 and Under-17 2020 World Cups, initially rescheduled for 2021, have been cancelled and will not take place.

The respective host nations for the 2020 tournaments will now host the next scheduled finals in 2022 instead – Costa Rica staging the Under-20 World Cup, and India the Under-17 one.

