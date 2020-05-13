COVID-19: Flight hitch delays evacuation of 200 Nigerians from Canada

The Nigeria High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, Wednesday announced the postponement of the evacuation of about 200 stranded Nigerians in the country.

The high commission, which is organizing the flight, in a statement, cited logistics problems.

It said a new date would be announced as soon as the airline secured the clearance from the Canadian authorities.

The High Commission blamed the inability of Air Peace – the chosen carrier – to secure landing permits from the Canadian authorities on time.

The statement read: “These challenges are as a result of the fact that Air Peace is flying this route for the first time.

“The High Commission opted for Air Peace because the airfare was relatively more affordable compared to the offers of other airlines that were contacted.

“This is coupled with the fact that only Air Peace had agreed to convey the evacuees from more than one location in Canada.”

