COVID-19: Gambia declares state of emergency, imposes night curfew as cases increase

The President of Gambia, Adama Barrow, has declared a state of emergency and imposed a nationwide night curfew for 21 days as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

President Barrow in a statement on Wednesday said that the country’s borders and airspace will remain closed except for cargo, diplomats and those seeking medical treatment abroad.

He said the rising cases were “worrisome”, as the country has recorded nearly 700 cases including 16 deaths.

This came after President Barrow went into self-isolation after his Vice-President, Isatou Touray tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 virus which has fast spread across the globe.

A statement from the country’s State House said Isatou Touray who had tested positive for the virus was in “good spirits and will be going into quarantine”.

