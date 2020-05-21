COVID-19: Ganduje lists dos, don’ts for imams during Eid prayers

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has called on Imams in the state who have been allowed to conduct Friday prayers and the Eid prayer to ensure that social distancing and the use of facemasks are strictly adhered to in the mosques.

Ganduje who made the call on Wednesday while delivering an address during a meeting with religious leaders in Kano said that religious leaders should understand that the pandemic has come along with the introduction of some restrictions, which are temporary and necessary to save lives.

He also said that his government is aware of the untold sufferings among his people occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown and that he is doing everything humanly possible to solve it.

“There are a lot of difficulties that have come with measures being taken to fight the virus. But, indeed it is only through them that we can save lives and stop the spread of the virus.

“However, we have given windows in the lockdown to allow people attend to both economic and religious dealings on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays but with total restrictions and observance of the preventive protocols that include social distancing, use of facemasks, washing of hands and use of sanitizers,” Ganduje stated.

The governor specifically called on Imams who have been allowed to conduct Friday prayers and the Eid prayer to ensure that social distancing and the use of facemasks are strictly adhered to in the mosques.

“I call on all Imams to strictly observe spacing and social distancing in the mosques. It is not an innovation or addition to the religion but a necessity that comes along with the pandemic. We shall return to the usual methods in the aftermath of the pandemic,” Ganduje added.

