COVID-19: Ghana to fine airlines transporting unvaccinated persons $3,500

In a bid to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 new variant, Omicron in Ghana, the country’s aviation will fine any airline carrying unvaccinated passengers into the country $3, 500.

The GACL Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere, who announced this in a statement in Accra on Monday, also listed fresh COVID-19 guidelines to be followed by passengers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport during the festive period.

The statement read: “Airlines that bring passengers to Kotoka International Airport who are not fully vaccinated shall be surcharged $3,500 per passenger.

“All passengers are required to present evidence of having filled Ghana’s Health Declaration Form (HDF) at www.ghs-hdf.org at the point of embarkation.

“Airlines that bring passengers to Kotoka International Airport who had not filled HDF shall be surcharged $3,500 per passenger.”

READ ALSO: Ghanaian President takes Covid-19 vaccine on live TV

GACL directed all arriving passengers to present a COVID-19 negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin.

The test, according to the agency, must be done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure time from the country of origin.

“Airlines who board passengers without PCR test result or transport and disembark passengers with Positive PCR test result into Accra will be fined $3,500 per passenger.

“Non-Ghanaians may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the airline. Ghanaians will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now