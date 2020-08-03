COVID-19: Global cases cross 18m, as US registers over 45,000 new infections, 420 deaths

Fresh figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University have revealed that more than 18 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new COVID-19 virus as of Monday.

The data also informed that almost 11 million have recovered while nearly 690,000 have died.

Meanwhile, the United States is in a new phase of the outbreak, with infections “extraordinarily widespread” in rural areas as well as cities, a White House expert said with more than 155,000 deaths reported.

The US has registered at least 45,688 new cases as of the end of Sunday, raising the total to 4.68 million from the previous day of 4.64 million, according to the latest Reuters tally.

Reuters also reported at least 420 new deaths during the same 24-hour period, raising the total to 155,343, compared to 154,923 the previous day.

This came as Health authorities in South Africa confirmed that the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country has passed half a million mark as the deadly virus continues to spread.

South Africa’s health minister Zwelini Mkhize who revealed this in a statement on Saturday announced 10,107 new cases, bringing the tally to 503,290, along with 8,153 deaths.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country on the continent and accounts for half of all reported infections in Africa and it is also the fifth-highest number of cases in the world after the US, Brazil, Russia and India.

