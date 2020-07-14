COVID-19: Global cases exceed 13m, as WHO warns pandemic could get ‘far worse’

Data provided by the Johns Hopkins University has revealed that more than 13 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 7.3 million have recovered, and more than 573,000 have died.

The figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University on Monday also informed that the US, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Italy have recorded the most deaths.

In a related development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned the pandemic could get far worse if countries around the world do not follow basic healthcare precautions.

“The virus remains public enemy number one,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.

Meanwhile, the British government will announce on Tuesday that people will have to wear masks when they go into a shop from July 24.

“There is growing evidence that wearing a face covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Masks have been required on public transport since June 15.

