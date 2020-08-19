International Latest

COVID-19: Global cases surpass 22m, as Brazil gives nod to final-stage trials for new vaccine

August 19, 2020
The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded across the globe has surpassed 22 million according latest figures provided by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest update released by the American university on Wednesday also informed that some 14 million people have recovered, and more than 779,000 have died from the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s health regulator has approved final-stage trials for Johnson & Johnson’s experimental coronavirus vaccine – the fourth to get the nod for testing in the country.

The vaccine will be tested on 7,000 volunteers across seven states, Anvisa, the health regulator, said in a statement.

Brazil has the world’s second-biggest caseload for COVID-19 and has recorded nearly 110,000 deaths from the disease.

Australia has also signed a deal to secure a COVID vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca should it pass clinical trials. PM Scott Morrison says vaccine should be compulsory for all 25 million Australians.

