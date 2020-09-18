COVID-19: Global cases surpass 30m, as UK admissions double every 8-days

The number of patients that have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease has surpassed 30 million globally according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University.

The figures provided by the university further revealed that 943,515 have died from the disease, while some 20.4 million people have recovered.

Reports also reveal that India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in the world, as global death toll from COVID-19 nears 1 million.

In a related news, the virus is accelerating across the UK with hospital admissions doubling every eight days, said Britain’s health minister, adding that he is unable to answer whether or not another national lockdown would be imposed next month.

Asked repeatedly by Sky News about the prospect of a second national lockdown next month, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that a lockdown was a last resort but that the government would do whatever it takes to tackle the virus.

“The number of people in hospital is doubling every eight days or so … we will do what it takes to keep people safe,” Hancock said. “We keep these things under review.”

Asked about a second lockdown, he said: “I can’t give you that answer now.”

