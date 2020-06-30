COVID-19: Gombe discharges 350 patients, records 19 deaths

The Gombe State government said on Monday at least 350 COVID-19 patients had been treated and discharged in the state.

The Chairman of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Gombe, added that the state had recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths.

He revealed that 134 persons are currently receiving treatment at various isolation centres across the state.

Mohammed said the sub-committee on contact tracing had been going round communities to identify those who had contact with infected persons and convey them to the isolation centres.

He said: “One of the challenges the task force is facing is that most of the people whose samples have been taken do not have genuine addresses, thereby making it difficult for the contact tracing sub-committee to pick them.”

The task force chairman urged the people to cooperate with the state government to curtail the spread of the virus.

