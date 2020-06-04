COVID-19: Gombe govt confirms 3 additional deaths

The Gombe State government has announced three fresh deaths arising from COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of lives lost to the virus in the state to seven..

Prof. Mohammed Idris, the chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, who disclosed this on Wednesday during the briefing on activities on the task force in the state, said that a director of special services and Secretary to the State Government who died recently was among the casualties.

Speaking further during the briefing, Prof. Idris stressed that the response team is going to embark on fumigation of the specific areas in the Government House as well as the clinic where he (Secretary to the State Government) was admitted for days.

He said, “Since we last met, we have had three more deaths, bringing the number of the total death to seven. As of today, there are 23 active cases in the state. All members of the Government House, particularly those closely related to the deceased, are being traced and tested by the Rapid Response Team.”

This came after the Gombe State government debunked reports that the Federal Government has fixed June 8 as resumption date for schools in the country.

The claim was denied by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Habu Dahiru, who also warned against the re-opening of schools in the state in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Dr Dahiru also stated that the state ministry of education was yet to receive any circular from relevant agencies on resumption date for schools in the country.

