COVID-19: Gov Bello declares 14 days ‘absolute’ lockdown on LG

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has placed Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state on ‘absolute’ lockdown following the positive testing of two persons in the council area for COVID-19

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Wednesday stated that two persons from the state, the Chief Imam of Kabba and his son, tested positive to the virus.

This however heightened the frosty relationship between the NCDC and the state government, as officials of the state government, including the Commissioner for Health said the position of the the NCDC was wrong.

But the state governor, in what seemed a reluctant move on Monday at the Government House, Lokoja, said the state was forced to take the lockdown decision as the situation had snowballed into a political angle.

According to Bello, effective from Tuesday midnight, all the communities from the area where the patients reside should stay indoors permanently for two weeks.

He also ordered all the doctors who have had contacts with the patients to go into self-isolation.

He however stuck to his earlier position that the state was still free from the virus until the NCDC claims are verified.

