COVID-19: Gov Makinde confirms 19 cases of infections in Oyo firm

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has confirmed 19 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease in a yet-to-be-named firm, based in Ibadan, the capital of the state.

This development was revealed on Monday by Governor Makinde who took to his official Twitter page to provide the update stating that; “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive.

“All of these cases are from the same organisation referred to in the update of May 16 and 17. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 137.

“We urge people who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; people with COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath; healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups above, who have not already done so, to register with the Emergency Operations Centre for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

READ ALSO: Pastor David Ibiyeomi casts doubt on COVID-19 in Nigeria, says it’s used for money-making (Video)

“Also, please call the Emergency Operations Centre if you find travellers from other states arriving in your community,” he added.

This development came after the state government had on Saturday shut the company after 30 of its staff tested positive for the virus.

The governor also revealed that the test results of two suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, who passed away and were buried, also came back positive, adding that the total number of confirmed cases in the state hits 118, including four associated deaths.

Join the conversation

Opinions