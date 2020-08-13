COVID-19 has exposed Nigeria’s challenges in health, education sector —NLC

The outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the challenges in Nigeria’s education and health sectors, so says President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

The NLC President who revealed this while speaking with journalists who accosted him on Wednesday at an investiture/award ceremony organised by the Ethics Resource Center, charged the Federal Government to increase investments in both sectors

According to him, if government does not invest in both sectors which shape development everywhere around the world, then the seventeen aims of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) will be difficult to achieve.

He said: “COVID -19 has exposed the challenges in the two critical sectors of our economy and those sectors actually shape development everywhere around the world – health and education sector.

“Therefore we need more investments in education and health. Our people need to be healthy for them to be productive. If we don’t do this, then certainly all the seventeen goals of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) will be difficult to achieve,” Wabba added.

This came after the NLC asked the Federal Government to reverse the imposition of 6 percent tenancy and lease stamp duty agreement in the country.

Wabba who made the call in in Abuja, said that the Congress noted with dismay the new policy by the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) stipulating a six per cent stamp duty fee for every tenancy and lease agreement in Nigeria.

