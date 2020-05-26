Covid-19 has no cure for now, reopen religious centres, Anglican Primate appeals to Nigerian govt

The Federal Government has been called upon to begin a systematic reopening of religious and economic activities in the country, for which a ban was placed in the wake of the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The call was made by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the Primate, easing the lockdown on religious activities would provide spiritual dimension to the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

He further explained that the continuous lockdown on economic activities can increase the negative impact on the country because the pandemic had no cure for now.

”I urge the Federal Government to systematically relax the lockdown and possibly allow Churches and Mosques to reopen.

”Allowing us to come back to worship will strengthen the people and as well encourage the spiritual dimension in this warfare and help the country return to a normal life.

”The effect of the pandemic will be much to bear and could amount to more job loss for Nigerians if not handled with wisdom.

“It is not sustainable to continue to lock up places because the pandemic may not be completely eradicated anytime soon.

”We cannot continue like these, to stop people from going to look for the source of their livelihoods, it is not sustainable.

“I am, therefore, pleading with the government that while we sustain the guidelines they have given, we should also ensure that we allow the people carry on with their normal life,” he said.

Ndukuba also revealed he believes that allowing religious gatherings systematically would help the nation return to normal life and help it to function as it should as a society.

To him, the pandemic may have come to stay.

While commending the Nigerian government on the actions taken so far, he urged the leaders to learn from these happenings and ensure that the welfare of the people remain above personal and political interests, not just now, but even after the pandemic.

He also restated the readiness of the church to continue to provide palliatives for indigent members and other valuable Nigerians.

