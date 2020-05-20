COVID-19: Health workers call for uniform directive on movement restriction, vow to stay at home

The leadership of Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN) Wednesday directed its members to stay at home until there was a uniform directive on movement during the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The Lagos State chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had on Tuesday ordered his members to stay at home over harassment by security agents in the state.

The Association insisted that its sit-at-home position stands until the safety of its members is guaranteed.

The President of HCPAN, Dr. Adeyeye Arigbabuwo, told journalists at a media briefing that vehicles and ambulances were impounded by policemen in Lagos and other states across the country between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

He said: “In line with our proactive measures defending and protecting healthcare providers nationwide, and until the resolution of the directives are properly presented and are uniform, concerning the compliance with the Federal Government’s directives, we advise health workers, who are our members, not to risk or venture movements during the curfew.

“Therefore, stay at home rather than risking harassment and seizures of your ambulances and other logistic means during the curfew.

“We shall direct otherwise as soon as there is uniform compliance of the states and federal directives.”

