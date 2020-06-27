COVID-19: I fear Delta may become like Lagos —Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday expressed concern over the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In a statement he personally signed, the governor said it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion in the state.

He also expressed regret that many people in the state still thought the pandemic was a hoax.

Okowa urged the people of the state to take necessary precautions prescribed by the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, saying the state stood the risk of becoming another COVID-19 epicenter after Lagos State.

He said: “It cannot be a hoax when over 20 persons have died including some prominent citizens.

“Therefore, I want to make a passionate appeal to all Deltans to please realise that the coronavirus disease is real.”

The governor disclosed that Delta has 781 confirmed COVID-19 cases as at Saturday evening..

The NCDC confirmed 66 new cases in the state Friday night.

Okowa added: “This brought the total number of infected persons in the state so far to 781. The local governments mostly affected are Oshimili South (181), Warri South (128), Uvwie (112), Oshimili North (79), Ughelli North (74), Ethiope West (41), and Sapele (66).”

