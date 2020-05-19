COVID-19: I’ll be at Kaduna-Kano borders on Sallah day

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Tuesday he would personally monitor activities at the Kaduna-Kano borders on Eid-il-Fitr day to ensure that no one sneaked into the state.

El-Rufai, who stated this during the media briefing by the state’s Task Force on COVID-19, expressed disappointment with the security agencies for not cooperating with the state government to stop movement into the state.

The governor noted that corrupt security agents were responsible for the influx of travellers from Kano to the state.

He said: “We have tried everything but the security agents have not been cooperating. We have heard of instances where commercial drivers and others pay them to come into Kaduna.

“I will personally visit and patrol the Kaduna-Kano borders on Sallah day from morning till night to see who will dare enter Kaduna State.

“I will not leave there until late at night.”

