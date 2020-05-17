COVID-19: Imo govt threatens another lockdown after recording 4 new virus infections

The Imo State government has threatened to impose another lockdown in the state after four new cases of COVID-19 infections were recorded by concerned authorities.

Governor Uzodinma issued the threat on Saturday in Owerri, as he expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of the citizens with government’s directives on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor who gave a two-week opportunity for bereaved families to bury their loved ones, also regretted that despite strict directives on the closure of the state boundaries, people still infiltrate the state.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: PDP fixes June 23, 24 for primaries

“It is regrettable that an infected person came in from Lagos and went to his village where he, in turn, infected three members of his family. This portends danger to those living in the villages and should be avoided because of the fear of community spread”, Uzodinma said.

While reiterating that he “will stop at nothing to protect the life of Imo citizens from the dreaded virus”, the Governor, however, warned that he “will be left with no other option than to order a total lockdown, if citizens continue to violate the directives and measures put in place by government to contain the spread of the virus.”

His words: “I want to warn citizens of Imo State that coronavirus is very serious and must be taken seriously. This COVID-19 does not know political parties, religion, language or class. It is a dangerous virus that we must unite to fight. By Tuesday, May 19, 2020, I will review the situation. If the violation continues, I will have no option than to lockdown the state completely to save the lives of our people,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions