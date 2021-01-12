COVID-19: In a new report, UN urges Nigerian govt to impose restriction on movement

The United Nations on Tuesday advised the Nigerian government to impose a restriction on movement in a bid to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In its report on the response plan to COVID-19 in Nigeria, the global body pointed out that restriction of movement could be effective in reducing the spread of the virus in the country.

It, however, implored the government to implement such restrictions in communities.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had on Monday blamed passengers’ travels, reopening of schools and businesses among others for the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

The country has 101, 331 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,361 fatalities from the virus as of Monday night.

The report read: “Infection control measures based on restricting movement and interpersonal contact can be effective in slowing down the transmission of infection, giving healthcare systems more time and capacity to cope with COVID-19. These measures – including isolation, physical distancing will only be effective if a community-wide implementation is successful.

“As the mitigation measures will require people to self-impose difficult restrictions on their social interactions and movements, there is a need for a robust risk communication strategy that expands the web of community engagement and cooperation.

“In this regard, we deployed culturally sensitive communication strategies co-created with the Lagos State government, Local Government administrators, Civic Leaders, women’s organisations and networks, Religious and Traditional Leaders to ensure open and honest transmission of messages.”

