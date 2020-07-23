COVID-19: Indian govt donates seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine to Nigeria

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday the Indian government had assisted Nigeria with seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine as part of its contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Mustapha, who disclosed this at the task force daily briefing in Abuja, also advised Nigerians to observe all health and safety advisories to curb the spread of the virus in the country, especially during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The United States Food and Drug Administration had said hydroxychloroquine is one of the drugs undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He said: “The Presidential Task Force wishes to thank friendly nations and corporate organisations for their supports through donations of medicines and equipment.

“In this regard, we thank the nation of India for the donation of seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of patients. We wish to assure you that the resources will be judiciously utilised.”

