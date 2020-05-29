COVID-19: India’s death toll overtakes China, as WFP warns 14m people may go hungry in Latin America

India has registered another record daily increase with 7,466 new COVID-19 cases with its total infections now 165,799 and 4,706 deaths also confirmed, with both figures exceeding China following the hike in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry’s new figures revealed on Friday came as India’s two-month lockdown is set to end on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is expected to issue new guidelines this weekend, possibly extending the lockdown in worst-hit areas as it promotes economic activity.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme has said some 14 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean could experience severe food insecurity this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is vital and urgent that we provide food assistance to the growing number of vulnerable people in the region, as well as those who depend on informal work,” said Miguel Barreto, WFP regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We still have time to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a hunger pandemic.”

