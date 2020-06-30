COVID-19 is an artificial creation to cause fear and panic – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has again casted doubts on the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing it as an artificial creation to cause fear and panic among the people.

Governor Bello stated this on Tuesday at the third-day prayers for the deceased Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasir Ajana, adding that the late judge did not die of COVID-19.

It would be recalled that Justice Ajana died on Sunday reportedly at a COVID-19 isolation centre in Abuja.

Bello, who described the disease as worst than banditry, Boko Haram and genocide put together, insisted that it was artificial but unfortunately sold to Nigerians.

The Governor also advised residents of the state “not to give in to fear and evil of the issues of COVID-19”, adding that “it is a disease that has been imported, propagated and forced on the people for no just cause”.

According to him, nothing kills faster than fear, urging the people not to accept “cut and paste, as COVID-9 is only out to create fear, panic; orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.

“Whether medical experts and scientist believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept.”

