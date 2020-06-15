COVID-19: It’s still unsafe to reopen schools, PTF tells state govts

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, Monday told state governments that it was still unsafe to reopen schools in the country.

The Federal Government had in March ordered the closure of schools, including universities and polytechnics, following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Mustapha, who disclosed this during a briefing by the PTF in Abuja, also urged the state governments to embark on wider community testing and enforce rules on social gathering.

He said: “The PTF appeals to state governments to embark on wider community testing, enforce rules on social distancing and step up community engagement, risk communication and pay attention to places of large gatherings.

“We have received reports that some states are contemplating the opening of schools, television viewing centres and other places where large gatherings could take place.

“The Presidential Task Force re-emphasizes that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised in this regard. The PTF guidelines should be complied with while considering decisions on this in the future.”

