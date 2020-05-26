COVID-19: Jigawa discharges 32, records 4 new deaths

The government of Jigawa State on Monday discharged 32 more COVID-19 patients.

It said the patients were discharged from isolation center after they tested negative for the virus twice.

With the discharge of the 32, the state as at Monday, May 25 has treated and discharged a total of 143 patients.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Abba Abba Zakari, who spoke to newsmen at the NYSC camp in Dutse regretted that the state recorded another four COVID-19 deaths.

The total number of confirmed deaths as a result of the the virus by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is now seven.

The commissioner also spoke about the lockdown in the state, saying it would be lifted in three local councils of Birninkudu, Gwaram and Gumel.

