COVID-19: Jigawa gov, Badaru, okays Eid-el Fitr prayers, bans festivities

The Jigawa State government has agreed to allow people of the state observe Eid-El prayer but has equally placed a ban on festivities in the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Governor Muhammad Badaru while addressing the media on the Covid-19 situation and measures to contain the virus which has spread across the country.

According to Governor Badaru, the decision to allow people of the state observe Eid-El prayer was reached following a series of meetings with the council of ulama on possibilities to allow people to gain entry into Eids ground for eid-el Fitr prayer.

While addressing newsmen, Badaru said that aged persons, children and female are not allowed to attend the prayer which would be conducted within 30 minutes.

“All sallah festivities are banned and towns with lockdown order will go back to status quo by 12:00 noon.

READ ALSO: Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation for new SEC DG, commissioners

“Places where lockdown order is imposed the status quo will continue from 12 noon.

“Durbar festival and other festivities associated to sallah celebrations are also banned,” he said.

The decision by the Jigawa State government to allow of the state observe Eid-El prayer follows a similar decision by the Nasarawa State government which has lifted a ban on worship centres for two weeks to allow Friday and eid-el-fitr prayers to hold across the state.

This was made known on Tuesday via the Twitter account of the state government which also disclosed that the decision was part of measures put in place to stem the further spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

Join the conversation

Opinions