COVID-19: Jigawa gov, Badaru, orders civil servants to return to work

The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has ordered the reopening of the state civil service from Monday 6th of July 2020 as the state continues to ease restrcitions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Badaru who revealed this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen said that the decision to reopen the state civil service was reached following the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to him, the move to reopen the state civil service also follows the careful monitoring of the situation in the state after suspension of all the lockdown including opening weekly markets and interstate movements.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Jigawa discharges 32, records 4 new deaths

He said; “Officers on grade 12 and above must report back to work from Monday 6th, 2020 and must strictly follow all the prevention measures.

“This follows the careful monitoring of the situation in the state after suspension of all the lockdown, opening weekly markets and interstate movements and closure of all isolation centers,” the governor added.

The decision came after the state government extended the work at home order to civil servants in the State for an additional one week in a move to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions