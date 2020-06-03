COVID-19: Jigawa govt asks workers to stay at home for two more weeks

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, on Wednesday extended the directive for workers to work from home by another two weeks.

Badaru who disclosed this while briefing journalists on the COVID-19 containment measures in the state, however, said the policy would soon be lifted.

He added that the state government would continue to observe, notice and sustain improvement in the containment of the pandemic.

The state government had on March 24 directed civil servants to work from home for two weeks as part of measures to check the spread of the virus in the state.

Badaru said the government was advised by medical experts to spend two consecutive incubation periods to perform active case-search and testing.

The governor said: “As we continue to notice and sustain improvements, we will open up the government offices and lift the policy on working from home soon.

“However, I was informed by medical experts that we need to spend two consecutive incubation periods performing active-case search and testing.

“Where no cases are confirmed, we pop our chests in pride and say we are out of the woods. But for now, we are not yet there.

“Nonetheless, we may not have to reach this milestone before lifting this policy.

“Consequently, we are extending this policy for another two weeks. By June 15, it will be subjected to another review.”

