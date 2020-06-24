COVID-19: Jigawa govt extends work at home order for civil servants

The Jigawa State government has extended the work at home order to civil servants in the State for an additional one week in a move to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued on Tuesday by the State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Ali Kila who said the additional one week started from Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 to Tuesday, June 30th, 2020.

Kila also urged civil servants in the state to continue to pray for economic prosperity of the State and to help beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said; “Civil servants in the State have been urged to do everything possible to take good care of themselves and observe all hygiene practices to ensure that they were protected from being infected with COVID-19.

“Certainly the next move is to assess the situation and see if we can recall all our workers back or some levels, we then analyse and see the compliance, then we decide on possibilities of opening schools and what protocols we will develop in the schools,” Kila added.

This came days after the state government ordered the immediate resumption of interstate travel and the suspension of all security checkpoints at its border.

Governor Badaru who gave the directive also noted that the state presently has only one COVID-19 positive patient in its isolation centre.

He informed that seven COVID-19 patients were recently discharged after they had fully recovered, and also noted that the state COVID-19 response strategy is continuously yielding results.

