COVID-19: Jigawa govt orders closure of schools, confirms 14 new cases

The Jigawa State government on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools across the state as fears heightened over possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The acting Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Rabiu Adamu, who disclosed this in a statement in Dutse, directed the schools to close effective from Tuesday over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

He urged parents and guardians to prepare for the evacuation of their children and wards back home from Wednesday.

The Jigawa State Task Force on COVID-19 also confirmed 14 new cases in various parts of the state.

According to the task force, 11 out of the cases were recorded among the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state.

Jigawa currently has 340 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Kaduna State government had also ordered the closure of schools in the state over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

