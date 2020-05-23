Latest Politics Top Stories

COVID-19: Kaduna discharges two, another 10 test positive

May 23, 2020
Nasir-El-Rufai
By Ripples Nigeria

Kaduna State government said two COVID-19 patients were treated and discharged on Friday.

It also said that 10 more persons were confirmed positive with the dreaded pandemic same day.

This was announced by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai in a post on his Twitter handle Friday night.

The governor wrote: “Covid-19 UPDATE: Two patients were discharged today, but 10 more persons have tested positive.

“All the new cases are contacts from cases in Chikun, Kaduna North and Sabon-Gari LGAs.”

