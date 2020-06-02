COVID-19: Kaduna gov, El-Rufai confirms 31 new cases, discharges 15 patients

The Kaduna State government has announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 disease in the state recorded in Zaria, Kaduna North and Sabon-Gari LGAs.

This was revealed in a post on the official account of the Kaduna State government on Tuesday, which also informed of the discharge of 15 patients who have recovered from the virus after treatment.

“Covid-19 Update: 15 patients are due for discharge. Out of 145 samples tested today, 31 were positive: 20 in Zaria, 5 in Sabon-Gari and 6 in Kaduna North.

“The cases are mostly contacts of other cases. A further rise in cases is anticipated as more tests are conducted,” the tweet by the Kaduna State government read.

This came after the Kaduna State government on Saturday confirmed the discharge of a four-month-old COVID-19 patient in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, who disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna, however, said there were still 78 active cases in the state as at Friday.

