COVID-19: Kaduna govt confirms 15 new cases in seven communities, to discharge six patients

The Kaduna State government has confirmed fifteen new cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease recorded in seven different communities in the state.

This was revealed on Friday night by the Kano State Ministry of Health which named the communities as Zaria, Sabon Gari, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Giwa, Chikun and Jema’a.

The update by the Kano State Ministry of Health also informed that six COVID-19 patients are due for discharge after recovering from the virus following treatment for the disease.

READ ALSO: Kaduna govt confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19 infections

The Twitter post read thus; “Covid-19 Update: Six patients are due for discharge.

“15 new cases have been recorded, 4 in Zaria, 5 in Sabon Gari, 2 in Kaduna North and one each in Kaduna South, Giwa, Chikun and the first case in Jema’a,” it added.

This came days after the Kaduna State government announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 disease in the state.

This was revealed in a post on the official account of the Kaduna State government on Tuesday, which also informed of the discharge of 15 patients who have recovered from the virus after treatment.

Join the conversation

Opinions