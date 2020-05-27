COVID-19: Kaduna govt confirms 19 new cases, discharges 12 patients

The Kaduna State government has confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases in the state and the discharge of 12 other patients who have fully recovered from the virus after treatment.

Governor El-Rufai gave the update on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, where he informed that 17 of the new cases are from three families in Zaria, Kaduna North and Chikun.

He wrote thus on Twitter; “COVID-19 Update, 12 patients are due for discharge.

“There are 19 positive cases from the latest batch of 131 samples tested.

“17 of the new cases are from three families in Zaria, Kaduna North and Chikun.

“One case is from Igabi, while there is a fatality from Kaduna South.

“Residents are advised to adhere to social distancing rules,” Governor El-Rufai added.

This came after Health Workers in Kaduna State, decided to down tools, over issues that were yet to be resolved between them and the state government.

The development was contained in a communque signed by Dr Danjuma Sale, Chairman MDCAN BDTH, Dr Emmanuel Joseph, President ARD Kaduna, Mr Ibrahim Abashe and issued to newsmen last Saturday at the end of the joint meeting of Kaduna State Healthcare Workers Unions and Associations.

