COVID-19: Kaduna govt confirms evacuation of 35,000 Almajiris to 17 states

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the evacuation of no fewer than 35,000 Almajiri children to 17 states and some neighbouring countries.

This was confirmed in a statement on Monday by the State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, while speaking to newsmen who accosted her in Kaduna.

Hajia Baba who revealed that the state received more than 1,000 Almajiris from other states also noted that the move was part of the state government’s efforts towards ensuring that all children receive both Quranic and western education under the care of their parents.

“This is crucial because apart from the Coronavirus pandemic some of the Almajiris had skin diseases and other ailments that need to be treated before reuniting them with their families.

“Although enrolling the children into school is the responsibility of the ministry of education, the ministry of human services is currently assessing the state of Tsangaya schools across the state.

“We want to determine their proximity and suitability for enrolling some of the Almajiris living close to such schools where they will acquire both Quranic and western education,” she concluded.

