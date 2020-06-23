COVID-19: Kaduna govt records 20 new cases of virus infections

The Kaduna State government has confirmed that it has recorded no fewer than twenty new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state.

This was confirmed on Monday in a tweet by the state government which disclosed that the recorded cases were from Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun, SabonGari, Zaria, and Kudan.

The state government also disclosed in the Twitter post that the 20 cases were part of the 156 samples tested for the virus.

“Covid-19 Update: 20 samples returned positive out of 156 that were tested. The new cases are from Kaduna North (1), Kaduna South (1), Chikun (2), Sabongari (4), Zaria (7) and Kudan (5),” the tweet reads.

This came after the Kaduna State government dismissed speculations over alleged 600 killer bandits taking shelter at Zangang Hill.

Residents, around the Zangang Hill, had earlier informed the government of alleged activities of bandits in the location, leading to anxiety among community dwellers.

