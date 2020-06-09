COVID-19: Kaduna govt reopens state, issues guidelines

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El –Rufai, on Tuesday opened up the state after 75 days of partial lockdown following the invocation of the Quarantine Act.

In a statewide broadcast, the governor paid tribute to the people of the state for their immense sacrifices in the last two and half months as containment measures against COVID-19 were implemented.

He said as from Wednesday, the Quarantine Order would be amended to permit significant reopening of the state, especially businesses and places of worship.

He, however, said schools and markets would remain closed because at this stage of COVID-19 containment, it was still considered unsafe for markets and schools to reopen.

He promised that government would keep engaging the relevant stakeholders on the matter to determine appropriate timing and conditions necessary for adjustments.

El-Rufai said:

“Businesses can reopen, subject to the provision of thermometers for temperature checks, sanitizers or hand washing equipment and physical distancing measures within all facilities. Working hours will be between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.”

The governor further said that church services are allowed only on Sundays and mosques are allowed to conduct only Friday Jumat services for the time being, subject to compliance with the safety stipulations.

He insisted that transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 percent of capacity.

The governor added that the ban on intra-state travel has been lifted but the government officials would continue to control state boundaries to reduce unauthorized inter-state travel.

‘’Within the state, security checkpoints will be allowed only to enforce compliance with the night curfew.

”During the day, any violations of the adjusted Quarantine Order like failure to wear facemasks will be enforced by Operation Yaki, KASTLEA, the Vigilance Service and Mobile Courts,’’ he added.

