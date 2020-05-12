COVID-19: Kaduna quarantines 50 violators of interstate travel ban

The Kaduna State government said Tuesday at least 50 persons had been quarantined for violating the interstate travel ban.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna, said the state Standing Committee on COVID-19 had ordered that the culprits be isolated for 14 days.

He said: “The quarantine centre received its first set of 27 violators on Sunday, while 23 others were brought in on Monday, following the deployment of senior government officials to enforce the restriction of movement at various points of entry into the state.’’

Adekeye, who is also the spokesman of the committee, warned that the state government would no longer offer the option of quarantine for persons traveling illegally.

“Federal and state quarantine orders currently in force, prohibit all non-essential travel.

“Therefore, all persons are expected to stay put wherever they are until the quarantine restrictions are lifted,’’ he added.

The governor’s aide declared that with the exception of persons on essential duty, anybody attempting to enter Kaduna State would henceforth be turned back and compelled to return to their points of departure.

He also reminded employees and officials of the federal government and other state governments that were not on essential duty, to desist from breaking the ban on interstate travel.

