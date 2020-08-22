COVID-19: Kaduna tops daily infections with 63 new cases

Kaduna State has recorded 63 fresh cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease according to a fresh update provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night.

The breakdown provided by the NCDC revealed that Kaduna topped the daily number of infections followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which recorded 51 new cases.

Plateau State recorded 38 new cases while Lagos, the epicentre of the virus and the state which often has the highest number of cases, recorded 33 new cases with Delta State also confirming 25 infections to make the top five states with the highest number of daily infections.

According to update made public by the NCDC 340 new cases of the deadly virus were recorded 18 states and the FCT, with Nigeria’s COVID-19 total hitting 51,304.

Meanwhile, 37,885 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country according to the NCDC.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Kaduna (63), FCT (51), Plateau (38), Lagos (33), Delta (25), Gombe (21), Adamawa (21), Edo (20), Katsina (17) and, Akwa Ibom (11).

Others are – Ekiti (10), Rivers (9), Ondo (5), Ebonyi (4), Cross River (3), Ogun (3), Sokoto (2), Imo (2) and, Nasarawa (2).

