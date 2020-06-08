COVID-19: Kano discharges 35 patients, confirms two fresh cases

The government of Kano State has discharged 35 COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus after treatment at the isolation centres.

The state health ministry announced this in series of tweets on its Twitter handle, @KNSMOH on Monday.

The ministry also announced that the state recorded two fresh cases of the dreaded virus.

The state, with the development, has now discharged a total number of 450 patients, while 501 casss are still active.

“COVID19 Kano Update as at 11:50pm 7th June 2020.

“2 new cases of COVID19 has been confirmed in the state.

“35 additional COVID19 Kano patients were discharged after showing full recovery.

“Residents are advised to take safety measures seriously and always mask up,” the tweets read.

