COVID-19: Kano discharges 40 infected health workers

The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano State said on Thursday that at least 40 COVID-19-infected health workers had been discharged after they recovered fully from the virus.

The Assistant Director of Information and Public Affairs at the hospital, Hajiya Hauwa Mohammed, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the infected health workers were discharged after they tested negative for the virus twice.

At least 50 health workers had earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19 in Kano State.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Abdurrahman Sheshe, also expressed happiness at the recovery of the health workers.

He said: “It is really a thing of joy to share with you that the review on the tests conducted on those workers who were infected with COVID-19 some weeks ago and put in Isolation has just been forwarded to me and 40 of them tested negative with no death recorded.”

He said the remaining 10 health workers are responding to treatment and would probably be discharged before the Eid-el-Fitr.

