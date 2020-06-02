COVID-19: Kano gov, Ganduje approves new opening hours for markets

The Kano State government has approved new working hours for markets in the state in a bid to stem the increase of the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

This was made known on Monday in a post on the official Twitter page of Governor Adbulahi Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai who also announced that the curfew in the State is now from 6 pm to 6 am.

The post on Twitter which came after Governor Ganduje summoned an emergency meeting with market leaders, also reiterated the need for people of Kano State to observe all laid down protocols.

He wrote: “H.E @GovUmarGanduje has approved reopening of all markets in Kano on the relaxed days of Wednesday, Friday & Sunday from 6 am to 6 pm each day.

“The Governor also reiterated the need for people to observe all laid down protocols, as he summoned an emergency meeting with market leaders.

“Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays remain lockdown days and everyone is expected to remain at home only those on essential services and those that have a waiver can go out,” the tweet added.

