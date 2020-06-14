COVID-19: Kano govt extends relaxation of lockdown

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Sunday approved the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in a bid to further ease the restriction of movement in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said the governor extended the directive to include Mondays.

The state government had last month ordered the relaxation of the lockdown on every Friday, Sunday and Wednesday.

He said: “To further cushion the effect and hardship caused by the lockdown in Kano State, Governor Ganduje has approved the relaxation of the lockdown on Mondays to be part of the existing free days (Friday, Sunday and Wednesday).

“While I urge the people to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols, I wish to convey to all, that, Monday is now the fourth day of a week, that lockdown is suspended.

“People are now free to move freely on Mondays within the stipulated time between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

“They must maintain wearing of face masks, social distancing, use of hand sanitizer and washing of hands with soap under running water.”

