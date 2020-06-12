COVID-19: Kano govt records 23 new cases, discharges 34 patients

The Kano State government has confirmed that it has recorded 23 new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 1,048.

This was reveled on Thursday night in a post on the State’s Ministry of Health official Twitter page.

The post on Twitter also informed that 34 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus.

The tweet read: “#COVID19 Kano Update as at 11:50pm 11th June 2020

“@KanostateNg has today confirmed 23 new cases from 124 results received from the Laboratories with 34 discharges.”

This came days after the Kano State Government announced that the COVID-19 lockdown in the state would be relaxed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated this while releasing guidelines and protocols on how to manage access to markets, places of worship and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of the virus.

