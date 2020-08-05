COVID-19: Kano govt to make safety provisions for teachers, students ahead of school resumption

The Kano State Government on Wednesday said it would provide hand sanitizers, face masks and temperature monitors for teachers and students in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, stated this in a statement in Kano while ordering schools in the state to reopen on August 10 for Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) students.

Schools in the state have been under lock and key since March 19 in the aftermath of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The resumption is to enable the students write the West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination slated to commence from August 17.

The Commissioner however warned that no schools, whether public or private, should reopen before August 10.

“All principals are directed to make arrangements to receive SS3 boarding students on August 9, while day students are to resume on August 10.

“All Principals and proprietors of public and private schools are directed to use the one week in-between, beginning from August 3, to start preparation and put in place adequate measures against COVID-19,” Kiru said.

The state government also directed the Ministry of Environment to commence decontamination and disinfection treatment of public and private schools, as part of guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kiru, principals are also instructed to make provision for “isolation rooms” within their school’s premises in case of emergency, as a measure to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic when schools are reopened.

“Full compliance of the COVID-19 protocols will be monitored, Kiru insisted, adding: “the government will provide face masks, temperature monitoring facilities and hand sanitizers for staff and students in schools.”

